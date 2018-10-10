India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Katrina Kaif Wants To STEAL Love From Salman Khan; Opens Up About Falling In Love Again After Ranbir

    Be it on the professional or personal front, the last couple of years have been tormenting for Katrina Kaif. Katrina was not only facing failure at the box office but was also going through a rough patch in her love life, owing to her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor. Currently, Ranbir is in a relationship with Alia Bhatt, who also happens to be Katrina's BFF.

    While there have always been rumours about the awkwardness between Katrina & Alia, owing to their 'Ranbir' saga, in her episode with Neha Dhupia's show, No Filter Neha, Katrina opens up about falling in love again.

    What Does Katrina Want To Steal From Salman?

    When asked if there's one thing she would like to steal from her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan, she said it will be his 'charm' and 'love' that he has for his near and dear ones.

    Katrina On Alia

    Katrina Kaif was imposed with the same question for Alia Bhatt and the Baar Baar Dekho actress said she would like to steal Alia's 'awards' from her.

    Katrina On Her Dating Life & Falling In Love Again

    Katrina, who has dated Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor in the past, said that one shouldn't plan such things and said, "I feel that is something that should happen on its own, naturally and organically and it should come to you when the universe is going to bring it to you."

    Katrina On The Work Front

    On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for three mega projects. One is with Aamir Khan - Thugs Of Hindostan, while another one is Shahrukh Khan's Zero. Apart from TOH & Zero, Katrina is also busy with the shoot of Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

    Katrina Is On A Roll!

    Her love life might have taken the back-seat for now, but on the work front, she's on cloud nine. Her three upcoming films are with the biggest superstars and we are sure with each and every film, she is going to bring in something new on the plate!

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hints At Her ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP With Salman Khan!

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 12:35 [IST]
