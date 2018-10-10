 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Wants To STEAL Love From Salman Khan; Opens Up About Falling In Love Again After Ranbir

Related Articles
- Katrina Kaif: What I Am Doing In Thugs Of Hindostan Is Completely Different From Tiger Zinda Hai
-
- Thugs Of Hindostan: 6 Best Things We Loved About The Trailer!
- Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer: This Aamir Khan Film Is A Blockbuster Right From The First Frame!
- Thugs Of Hindostan Poster: Aamir, Amitabh, Katrina & Fatima Are Here To Thug You This Diwali!
- Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's First Look As Firangi Will Make You More Curious About The Film!
- When Kareena Kapoor Khan Took A POTSHOT At Katrina Kaif: Don’t Remember When She Made Her Debut
Be it on the professional or personal front, the last couple of years have been tormenting for Katrina Kaif. Katrina was not only facing failure at the box office but was also going through a rough patch in her love life, owing to her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor. Currently, Ranbir is in a relationship with Alia Bhatt, who also happens to be Katrina's BFF.
While there have always been rumours about the awkwardness between Katrina & Alia, owing to their 'Ranbir' saga, in her episode with Neha Dhupia's show, No Filter Neha, Katrina opens up about falling in love again.
What Does Katrina Want To Steal From Salman?
When asked if there's one thing she would like to steal from her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan, she said it will be his 'charm' and 'love' that he has for his near and dear ones.
Katrina On Alia
Katrina Kaif was imposed with the same question for Alia Bhatt and the Baar Baar Dekho actress said she would like to steal Alia's 'awards' from her.
Katrina On Her Dating Life & Falling In Love Again
Katrina, who has dated Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor in the past, said that one shouldn't plan such things and said, "I feel that is something that should happen on its own, naturally and organically and it should come to you when the universe is going to bring it to you."
Katrina On The Work Front
On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for three mega projects. One is with Aamir Khan - Thugs Of Hindostan, while another one is Shahrukh Khan's Zero. Apart from TOH & Zero, Katrina is also busy with the shoot of Salman Khan starrer Bharat.
Katrina Is On A Roll!
Her love life might have taken the back-seat for now, but on the work front, she's on cloud nine. Her three upcoming films are with the biggest superstars and we are sure with each and every film, she is going to bring in something new on the plate!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hints At Her ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP With Salman Khan!