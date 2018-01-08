 »   »   » IN LOVE? Katrina Kaif Wants To TIE THE KNOT; Admits She Has Pictured Herself As A MARRIED WOMAN

Katrina Kaif is ready to get MARRIED and have KIDS | FilmiBeat

After a long time, Katrina Kaif is enjoying the success of her recently released movie Tiger Zinda Hai. Her last few films failed to create any magic at the box office but TZH has washed away all the past failures.

In a recent interview to DNA, Katrina Kaif revealed that she is at peace with herself now. And for the first time she admitted that she does think about marriage and having kids.

When Asked, ''Have You Pictured Yourself As A Married Woman? Yes, of course, I have. I'm no different. All that doesn't matter. But what does matter is I know that when you do get married, it's gonna add to your life.

But Before Taking This Step Never lose yourself. You don't have to lose yourself just because you've found someone.

When You Want To Have Kids There comes a time in your life when you get married and have kids. At that point, work takes a backseat because your family becomes your priority. So, it's mix and match. Life brings things that you want, think about and aspire to achieve.

Is She Talking About Ranbir? I went through a period when I faced a lot of insecurities because of several things that happened. But today, the most important thing is that I'm at peace with myself.

The Last Two Years Have Taught Me... Obviously, I'm working as hard as any other person in the industry. I'm not an exception, but I'm secure and happy with myself now. I no longer get hyper and let that affect the film. I've done my training, put in hard work and I just want to let it flow easily rather than add force. Sometimes, force resists you and easing up makes it better. The last two years have taught me much more about myself - how to work, introspect and lead our lives.

On Losing Stardom I believe in the theory that what you think is what will happen. Also, after a point many people themselves want to step out of it. The film industry requires complete dedication. Of course, there are some people who balance work and life which is incredible. You can do that for sure and when you get the perfect balance, your work load automatically reduces.

When You Do Great Stuff Life brings things that you want, think about and aspire to achieve, For the uncertainty and unexpected side to life, you need to witness it. You need to be open to everything and go with the flow. During the in-between phase when you are not in a passionate relationship, married or have kids, you keep your eyes focussed on what you want to do. That's when work consumes you and you do great stuff.

On Tiger Zinda Hai's Success I'm extremely moved and super proud of the film that Ali Abbas Zafar has made. It's been an incredible journey for him and me because he had made his directorial debut, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, with me. Now, he's so clear about his movies and his grasp on what he wants is impeccable. The fact that so many people have gone to watch the film and liked it is such a wonderful feeling. I couldn't have asked for a better way to start the year.



