 »   »   »  Katrina Will Be Jealous! Ranbir Kapoor Reveals What He Likes About Being In Love With Alia Bhatt

Since quite some time, the tinsel town was abuzz with reports about something brewing between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The good-looking pair further added more fuel to the fire when they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Finally after many speculations, Ranbir admitted dating his 'Brahmastra' co-star in an interview with GQ magazine.
In recent times, the couple has been spotted on various dinner dates and now in an interview with Rajeev Masand, the 'Sanju' actor has bared his heart about his new lady love. Here's what he had to share with the world-
Love Makes You Do Wonders
When asked about what does he like about being in love, Ranbir said, "I think every human being does extraordinary things only when they are in love."
Ranbir Is Geniunely In Love This Time
"So I believe that love is something which is a privilege if it comes in your life and to be in happy, beautiful positive place a relationship with it could be with a girl, a guy, with a friend your mother your father or anybody but when there is some genuine love, it's really beautiful," the actor further added.
Alia Has Brought Positivity In His Life
On being asked what influence Alia has on his life, Ranbir said, "It's only positive and more so because we are working in a film together and I really admire her as an actor."
These Qualities Of Alia Amaze Him
"To see her have so much of colour, so much of spontaneity, so much of hardwork, so much of discipline (extremely disciplined) is quite rare. It's amazing."
What's It's Like To Be With Alia!
Ranbir further added, " It's been 10 years for me in this industry, little lethargy, a little chalta hai type attitude comes in. So it's rejuvenating for me as an actor to be with Alia."
What's Common Between Ranbir & Alia?
While Ranbir Kapoor loves dog, his lady love Alia is a cat person. Speaking about it, he said, "I am an animal person and she is an animal person too."
Ranbir On Working With Big B & Alia In Brahmastra
Brahmastra is Ayan's life. He's putting every atom and molecule of his body in this film. I got an opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. We were just doing a scene three days back where I was working with Amitji and Alia. It's so amazing to work with these two actors. They were different energies flowing. Here's seeing this icon Amitabh Bachchan and saying lines with him and this new energy Alia who's so fresh and volatile and flowing. It was quite amazing."
Earlier in an interview with GQ when asked whether he's dating Alia, Ranbir had said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is - what's the right word? - flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself. It's new for us, so let it cook a bit.
Further when quizzed about what's the best thing about being newly in love, the actor added, "It always comes with a lot of excitement. It's a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again - you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I'm more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back."
