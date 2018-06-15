 »   »   »  Katrina Will Be Jealous! Ranbir Kapoor Reveals What He Likes About Being In Love With Alia Bhatt

Love Makes You Do Wonders

When asked about what does he like about being in love, Ranbir said, "I think every human being does extraordinary things only when they are in love."



Ranbir Is Geniunely In Love This Time

"So I believe that love is something which is a privilege if it comes in your life and to be in happy, beautiful positive place a relationship with it could be with a girl, a guy, with a friend your mother your father or anybody but when there is some genuine love, it's really beautiful," the actor further added.



Alia Has Brought Positivity In His Life

On being asked what influence Alia has on his life, Ranbir said, "It's only positive and more so because we are working in a film together and I really admire her as an actor."



These Qualities Of Alia Amaze Him

"To see her have so much of colour, so much of spontaneity, so much of hardwork, so much of discipline (extremely disciplined) is quite rare. It's amazing."



What's It's Like To Be With Alia!

Ranbir further added, " It's been 10 years for me in this industry, little lethargy, a little chalta hai type attitude comes in. So it's rejuvenating for me as an actor to be with Alia."



What's Common Between Ranbir & Alia?

While Ranbir Kapoor loves dog, his lady love Alia is a cat person. Speaking about it, he said, "I am an animal person and she is an animal person too."



Ranbir On Working With Big B & Alia In Brahmastra

Brahmastra is Ayan's life. He's putting every atom and molecule of his body in this film. I got an opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. We were just doing a scene three days back where I was working with Amitji and Alia. It's so amazing to work with these two actors. They were different energies flowing. Here's seeing this icon Amitabh Bachchan and saying lines with him and this new energy Alia who's so fresh and volatile and flowing. It was quite amazing."

