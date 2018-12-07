 »   »   »  Kedarnath Audience Reaction: Netizens' Honest Review On Sara-Sushant Starrer

BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE.‏ @Bolly_BoxOffice

"#Kedarnath is a waste of time.. First half is watchable but second half is totally disappointing.. Shushant Singh & Sara delivered a brilliant performance.. but just brilliant performances can't save a bad script.. It's proved once again.. VFX also Shoddy.. Skip it. Rating- **." [sic]

Bollywood DUCK‏ @BollywoodDUCK

"Things don't look so bright for #SaraAliKhan's debut film. #Kedarnath Kickstarted the day with just 15% opening." [sic]

JaiMaaBharti‏ @india_comeon

"Don't watch #KedarNath Bollywood is full of hypocrite. Don't spend money after rubbish movie instead feed some hungry and homeless." [sic]

Ravi Roda ( रवि रोड़ा )‏ @raviroda95

"तो फिल्म #Kedarnath के अनुसार, जिस बाढ़ ने 10000+ जीवन और सभी संपत्तियों को तबाह कर दिया, ऐसा इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि एक बूरे ब्राह्मण पिता ने अपनी बेटी को मुसलमान से शादी नहीं करने दी।" [sic]

kusum Bhutani | ZERO ❤️❤️ BAUUA 😍‏ @kusumbhutani

"#SaraAliKhan makes a promising and a confident debut in #Kedarnath . Nowhere does she look like a newcomer. You want to see more of her. She is the next Big Thing of Bollywood. When you look at her, u feel that She was born to act." [sic]

Gokul Das‏ @Das_Gokul

"#Titanic made without a soul in India = #Kedarnath A love story, conflict and at last calamity.. Emotionless exit after a dull experience !!!" [sic]

Going by the audience reaction, one can say that the movie has not gotten 'thumbs up' from the movie-goers and we think, the 'thanda' reaction might affect the business as well!