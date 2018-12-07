 »   »   »  Kedarnath Audience Reaction: Netizens' Honest Review On Sara-Sushant Starrer

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Today (December 7, 2018), Sara Ali Khan has officially made her debut and we're here with audience reaction on Kedarnath. Kedarnath, the film, which also casts Sushant Singh Rajput, is a love story with the backdrop of Uttarakhand tragedy. The film is being helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. While the critics has called the movie an 'average', here's what netizens have to say about the film!
BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE. @Bolly_BoxOffice
"#Kedarnath is a waste of time.. First half is watchable but second half is totally disappointing.. Shushant Singh & Sara delivered a brilliant performance.. but just brilliant performances can't save a bad script.. It's proved once again.. VFX also Shoddy.. Skip it. Rating- **." [sic]
Bollywood DUCK @BollywoodDUCK
"Things don't look so bright for #SaraAliKhan's debut film. #Kedarnath Kickstarted the day with just 15% opening." [sic]
JaiMaaBharti @india_comeon
"Don't watch #KedarNath Bollywood is full of hypocrite. Don't spend money after rubbish movie instead feed some hungry and homeless." [sic]
Ravi Roda ( रवि रोड़ा ) @raviroda95
"तो फिल्म #Kedarnath के अनुसार, जिस बाढ़ ने 10000+ जीवन और सभी संपत्तियों को तबाह कर दिया, ऐसा इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि एक बूरे ब्राह्मण पिता ने अपनी बेटी को मुसलमान से शादी नहीं करने दी।" [sic]
kusum Bhutani | ZERO ❤️❤️ BAUUA 😍 @kusumbhutani
"#SaraAliKhan makes a promising and a confident debut in #Kedarnath . Nowhere does she look like a newcomer. You want to see more of her. She is the next Big Thing of Bollywood. When you look at her, u feel that She was born to act." [sic]
Gokul Das @Das_Gokul
"#Titanic made without a soul in India = #Kedarnath A love story, conflict and at last calamity.. Emotionless exit after a dull experience !!!" [sic]
Going by the audience reaction, one can say that the movie has not gotten 'thumbs up' from the movie-goers and we think, the 'thanda' reaction might affect the business as well!