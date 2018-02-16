 »   »   » Kedarnath Controversy! Team Abhishek Kapoor ACCUSES KriAj Entertainment Of Spreading False Rumours

It Was Abhishek's Team Who Terminated The Agreement With KriAj

'Guy In The Sky' terminated the agreement with KriArj on 15 Jan 2018 on account of default committed by KriArj. Defaults include default in payment, bouncing of cheque and bouncing of NEFT; as importantly, also lack of transparency in their dealings.



He Accuses KriAj Of Spreading False Rumours & Harming The Film

As per Abhishek's team, 'GITS did not decide to make the contents of termination public. However, KriArj is spreading false & mischievous rumours, playing name-slandering games and wilfully harming the interests of the film. The purported allegations of KriArj are frivolous and have no basis.'



Frivolous Allegations

'The purported allegations of KriArj are frivolous and have no basis. GITS states that KriArj's actions are clearly an afterthought; and have been made only after the agreement was terminated by GITS on account of default committed by KriArj. KriArj has no right of lien or NOC as claimed by them.'



KriAj Had Accused Abhishek Of Being Unprofessional

They had issued a statement alleging that Abhishek Kapoor was unprofessional with the amount of money the producers invested into the movie and changed technicians at the last minute for his own whims, thus delaying the movie for six months and the production cost sky-rocketed.



Rumours Suggested...

Prerna Arora wasn't happy with Abhishek's decision of clashing the film with Shahrukh Khan's Zero.



Will Kedarnath See The Daylight?

Considering all the controversies that the film is currently undergoing through, we hope that Sara's debut film crosses all the hurdles to ensure a smooth release!









