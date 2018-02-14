 »   »   » Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor Accused Of Cheating, Lands In Legal Soup!

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath has landed in legal trouble as the director Abhishek Kapoor has been accused of cheating by the production house KriArj Entertainment & T-Series. They accused Abhishek Kapoor and his company Guy In The Sky on various defaults which include attempts made by him to make the producers heavily invest in the movie.

The report also states that Abhishek Kapoor was unprofessional with the amount of money the producers invested into the movie and changed technicians at the last minute for his own whims, thus delaying the movie for six months and the production cost sky-rocketed. The production house issued a statement against Abhishek Kapoor and Guy In The Sky saying,

"Guy In The Sky Pictures is trying to wriggle out of a binding agreement. KriArj Entertainment and T-Series continue to own the film as it's co-producers along with Balaji and also own it's exclusive distribution rights. We are seeking legal recourse against Abhishek Kapoor and his production company for the various defaults committed by them of their commitments to both KriArj & T-Series."

"This includes attempts made by Guy in The Sky Pictures and Abhishek Kapoor to cheat KriArj Entertainment & T-Series after making them heavily invest in the Film. We no longer wish to make any further comments , the court proceedings will put all speculation to rest." The legal battle

