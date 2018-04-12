 »   »   » Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan Film Back On Track With Ronnie Screwvala's Entry!

Post KriAj's Exit, Ronnie Screwvala Takes Over

A source told a leading daily, "When Ronnie saw footage from Kedarnath, he loved it and has decided to back the film. He has paid Bhushan and Prernaa around Rs 14 crore and Ekta approximately Rs 8 crore for their investment in the film and has now completely taken over the film along with Abhishek. Everything was settled amicably and Abhishek can't wait to start shooting again."



Ronnie Screwvala Confirmed The Latest Development

He said, "Kedarnath is a great love story set against the backdrop of the powerful true-life event that affected us all during the floods in 2013. It completely matches my vision of great stories that need to be told and I can't wait to bring this story to the audiences early next year."



Here's What Abhishek Kapoor Has To Say

"After Kai Po Che, Kedarnath will be our next venture together.. Ronnie is an exemplary leader and I feel invigorated that he has stepped in and reinforced his faith in me. Just being in the room with Ronnie is a privilege, making a movie with him is an honour."



A Glimpse Into The Film

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.



Kedarnath Is An Important Story

Abhishek was earlier quoted as saying, "The Kedarnath floods in 2013 could not leave my mind, due to the stories that came out of it - devastating and remarkable in equal measure. I had to go ahead and develop a film set against that backdrop. I believe it is one of the most important stories I can tell for modern India."



Abhishek On Casting Sara Ali Khan In The Film

"Newcomers have an infectious energy and unpredictability and give the audience a surprise. Having said that, it's not that I mind working with established actors provided they are as excited about portraying the characters that I would like to see bought to life. I am bringing to life. I can only chase my characters, not my actors. Sometimes it is not possible to do both."

