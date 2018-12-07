 »   »   »  Kedarnath: Uttarakhand Government Calls For A Ban On This Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan Film

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath continues to find itself in the midst of controversies even as the film hits the big screens together. Earlier on Thursday, the district magistrates of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar had imposed a ban on the screening of the film, apprehending disruption of law and order.

However, as per the latest updates, Uttarakhand tourism minister, Satyapal Maharaj has informed that the film has been banned in the entire state. He was quoted as saying by ANI, "Our committee has forwarded our advice to CM &decided that law & order should be reviewed.We asked District Magistrates to maintain peace & everyone has decided that #Kedarnath movie should be banned. The movie is banned everywhere in state."

As per a News18 report, Satyapal further mentioned that many fictitious incidents have been shown in the movie that cannot be believed upon."The movie is not according to our culture and the film can instigate people," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand High Court refused to interfere in the matter rejecting a PIL seeking a ban on the film. Dismissing the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Ramesh Khulbe had said that a similar controversy surrounding the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat had made the film a super hit.

According to PTI, the state government held a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat late in the evening after submission of a report by the committee headed by Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj to examine the objections to the film and decided not to declare an official ban on it.

But the decision was left to the district magistrates whether or not to allow the screening of the movie depending on the situation in their respective areas.

ALSO READ: Kedarnath Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan Makes A Smashing Debut But The Film Struggles To Stay Afloat