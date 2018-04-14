English
 »   »   » Kesari: Akshay Kumar Has A 'Baisakhi' Surprise For All His Fans!

Kesari: Akshay Kumar Has A 'Baisakhi' Surprise For All His Fans!

Posted By:
After beginning the year with the critically acclaimed PadMan which revolved around the topic of menstruation, Akshay Kumar has yet another challenging role up his sleeve. The superstar is currently busy shooting for the period drama Kesari which has him sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra for the first time. Ever since the makers dropped the actor's first look from the film, there is a strong buzz around the film.

This morning, the superstar took to his Twitter handle to share a new still from Kesari. Check it out right away here-

'Baisakhi' Surprise

Akshay shared a new still from the film wishing everyone on the occasion of Baisakhi. In the picture, the actor is seen looking intently at the onset of dawn

Akshay In A New Avatar

Kesari has the actor playing the role of a military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers named Havaldar Ishar Singh who fought against thousands of Afghani invaders. The movie is based on the Battle Of Saragarhi.

War Film Is A New Thing For Akshay

Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier told a leading daily, "It is not that I will do only this kind of film. I am doing a war film called Kesari, it is for the first time that I am doing a war film, it is new for me. So I am very excited about it."

This Is Awesome

As per reports, the makers of Kesari have roped Lawrence Woodward (stunt coordinator of films like Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road and Moulin Rouge) to choreograph the action sequences, for this Akshay Kumar starrer.

Parineeti On Working With Akshay

The actress had earlier shared, "It has been a dream to work with Akshay for a long time. He is a Punjabi and so am I and we are doing a Punjabi film together. I am very excited to start the shoot." She had further shared, " I really wanted to work with Akshay Sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on. It's going to be a mammoth film."

