 »   »   » Kesari: Akshay Kumar Has A 'Baisakhi' Surprise For All His Fans!

'Baisakhi' Surprise

Akshay shared a new still from the film wishing everyone on the occasion of Baisakhi. In the picture, the actor is seen looking intently at the onset of dawn



Akshay In A New Avatar

Kesari has the actor playing the role of a military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers named Havaldar Ishar Singh who fought against thousands of Afghani invaders. The movie is based on the Battle Of Saragarhi.



War Film Is A New Thing For Akshay

Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier told a leading daily, "It is not that I will do only this kind of film. I am doing a war film called Kesari, it is for the first time that I am doing a war film, it is new for me. So I am very excited about it."



This Is Awesome

As per reports, the makers of Kesari have roped Lawrence Woodward (stunt coordinator of films like Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road and Moulin Rouge) to choreograph the action sequences, for this Akshay Kumar starrer.



Parineeti On Working With Akshay

The actress had earlier shared, "It has been a dream to work with Akshay for a long time. He is a Punjabi and so am I and we are doing a Punjabi film together. I am very excited to start the shoot." She had further shared, " I really wanted to work with Akshay Sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on. It's going to be a mammoth film."

