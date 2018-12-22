 »   »   »  KGF Full Movie Leaked Online In Hindi By Tamilrockers To Download Within Hours Of Its Release

KGF Leaked In Hindi

In an unfortunate development, the full movie KGF has been leaked online by Tamilrockers in Hindi and it is available for ‘Free Download'. The leaked version is, reportedly, of low quality. The leak is a heartless act and it should ruffle a few feathers.

Will The BO Collections Be Affected?

KGF is one of the biggest Kannada films in the recent times and it has the potential to establish Yash as a pan-India star. The film has been released in 5 languages (Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil) and could become Sandalwood's Baahubali. As it has been shot against a good budget, it needs to have a healthy run at the box office in order to be a success. Since the full movie has been leaked, the box office collections are likely to be affected.

The Background

The infamous gang Tamilrockers, has previously leaked several big films online on the release day itself. Aravinda Sametha, 2.0 and Thugs of Hindostan are just a few of the biggies that have suffered because of it. Similarly, the Mollywood magnum opus Odiyan too suffered big time after being leaked by Tamilrockers.

KGF : Chapter 1 Box Office Day 1 Collection : Yash | Tamannaah |Srinidhi Shetty | FilmiBeat

The Way Ahead...

Over the past few years, 1quite a few agencies have taken measures to curb and combat piracy. Even though these steps have had some impact, the issue has not been resolved yet. Piracy is a serious offence and indulging in it is a disgraceful thing. Let us hope that those in power come up with a solution to it ASAP s that no other film suffers. Enough said!