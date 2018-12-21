 »   »   »  KGF Has Real Life Connect: Yash’s Inspiring Real Life Story Is A Part The Film!

Excel Entertainment's ambitious project KGF - Kolar Gold Fields has hit the theatres today (December 21). This is Kannada actor Yash's Bollywood debut. The actor has real life connect to the film! Yash is a son of a bus driver, who has made it big in the Kannada film industry. The actor has achieved stardom because of his sheer determination and hard work. His rags to riches tale will indeed be inspiring to the youngsters especially, who want to become actors.

Interestingly, KGF also bears similarity with Yash's real-life story. The film showcases his character's rags to riches journey from his childhood in Mumbai to Kolar Gold Field's the bloodiest goldmine and how his character aims to conquer the world.

Yash was quoted by IANS as saying, "For a pan-India audience, I am a newcomer and I know that. So far, I have only worked in the Kannada entertainment industry. Though my films are dubbed in Hindi and watched by many people on TV and on online platforms, we never had a Kannada film that was released in theatres in Hindi. So there is a feeling in my mind of being a newcomer to the maximum audience."

KGF is a gangster drama which revolves around the underworld and highlights how the ambitious Rocky (Yash) desires to become the richest and most powerful man in Mumbai. The film is set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. The film is made in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Apart from Yash, the film stars Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao in the lead roles. Mouni Roy has also featured in an item song 'Gali gali'. The film traces the tenure of late 70s and will be made in two parts. The first part, which is released today is titled as KGF Chapter 1.

