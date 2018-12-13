 »   »   »  KGF Song: Mouni Roy & Yash Recreate 'Gali Gali' & Turn Up The Heat!

Mouni Roy sizzles in Gali Gali song from KGF; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Make way for one of the hottest songs of this season which will leave you tapping your feet. A few hours back, the makers of the upcoming Kannada-language film K.G.F: Chapter 1 starring superstar Yash dropped a new song from the Hindi version of the film featuring Mouni Roy.

The 'Gold' actress along with Yash has recreated the iconic song, 'Gali Gali' from 1989 film Tridev which originally featured Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani. The reprised version sung by Neha Kakkar and composed by Tanishq Bagchi features Mouni shaking a leg at a club. Soon, Yash's character too joins her on the dance floor and the duo get groovy.

Check out the song here-

Speaking about recreating this iconic song, Mouni had earlier shared, "Gali Gali is one of my favorite songs, old melodies are definitely evergreen hits. As time passes by the new generation adapts to the old songs in their own way, hence, composers recreate the old songs with a new-age musical twist."

She further added, "The remake is a tribute to the original song featuring Jackie sir and Sangeetaji, I feel a sense of responsibility to be able to recreate the magic the iconic actors spelled on screen. I am excited and eagerly waiting for the song to go live."

Set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka, KGF showcases the story of Rocky (Yash) who aims to win the world and conquer the bloodiest gold mine. The film is is made in five languages, namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

The period drama traces the tenure of late 70s and will be made in two parts. The first of which will be titled KGF Chapter 1 which is slated to release on 21st December 2018 will lock horns with Shahrukh Khan's Zero at the box office.