 »   »   »  Khalnayak Bana Gangster! Sanjay Dutt Reveals The Motion Poster Of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster!

All those who have been eagerly waiting to watch Sanjay Dutt on the celluloid after Bhoomi need not have to wait longer! Ever since the actor announced him being a part of Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, there has been a lot of curiosity around the film. People are excited to watch Sanjay Dutt back in a badass avatar!

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have dropped the first official motion poster of the film featuring Sanjay Dutt. It features him holding a gun stylishly with a few glasses kept in front of him.

Check out the motion poster here-



We hear Part 3 takes off from where Part 2 ended and will be mounted on a bigger scale with Sanjay playing a royal too. Meanwhile, Tigmanshu had earlier revealed that the film is 'naughty, crispy and twisty'.



Jimmy Sheirgill who is also a part of the movie was earlier quoted as saying, " The gangster keeps changing, so the idea of the series is saheb and biwi remain the same, but the gangster keeps changing. This time it's Sanjay Dutt. So who better than Sanjay to play the gangster."



He further added, "This is my fourth film with Sanjay. We had great fun in Rajasthan talking about old stories. He talks to me in Punjabi. We have great memories together. I think it's going to be the biggest out of the three - visually as well as storywise. It's going to have that thrill which Saheb, Biwi series offers but on a larger scale."



Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is slated to release on 26th July, 2018 and also stars Chitangda Singh and Mahie Gill. Apart from this film, Dutt will also be seen in Inder Kumar's Total Dhamaal, Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat and Karan Malhotra's Shamshera.



Meanwhile, a film on Sanjay Dutt's life story titled Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor will be releasing this week.

