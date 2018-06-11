 »   »   »  Emotional Pics! Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor Break Down While Hugging Each Other At Dhadak Trailer Launch

Related Articles
Today, the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's debut movie was unveiled and it would have been the happiest day for Sridevi had she been alive today. Needless to say that Janhvi Kapoor must be missing her mom's presence at the trailer launch today. However, to support Janhvi, the entire Kapoor clan was in attendance and it was lovely to see Janhvi handling media's questions like a pro, despite being a little nervous.
However, the elder daughter of Janhvi got a little emotional, when her sister Khushi Kapoor gave her the tightest/warmest hug post watching the trailer. The duo hugged each other, while remembering Sridevi and their pictures will surely leave you emotional.
Awww!
Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor share a warm hug post watching the trailer of Dhadak. Just like all sisters, this duo also shares a great bond and these pictures are the proof!
Janhvi & Ishaan
While we don't how Dhadak would perform at the theatres, one thing is sure - Janhvi & Ishaan's chemistry will have people gushing. They do look as good as a fresh jodi.
The Kapoor Clan Turn Up On Janhvi's Big Day
From uncle Anil Kapoor to cousin Mohit Marwah, the entire Kapoor clan showed up at the trailer launch of Dhadak to boost the confidence of Janhvi Kapoor.
Candid Shot!
A candid click of Janhvi Kapoor arriving at the trailer launch and boy she looks ravishing even in minimal make-up.
Look At Them!
Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khattar watch the trailer along with the media personnel. While Janhvi looks a little bit nervous, Ishaan was all cool and relaxed.
With Their 'Maestro'
Janhvi & Ishaan pose for a picture with their 'maestro' Shashank Khaitan, who also directed Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
How Did You Find The Trailer?
Also, don't forget to tell us how you found the performances of Janhvi & Ishaan in Dhadak's trailer? Did they impress you or left you disappointed? Jot down your thoughts below!
