 »   »   »  Khushi Kapoor Travels With Stuffed Toy; Ananya Pandey Spotted At Dinner

Through the lenses of paparazzi, we caught a sneak peak into the Saturday night of some celebs. Khushi Kapoor was snapped at the airport late in the night with her sister Janhvi and her father Boney Kapoor. Khushi was carrying a stuffed toy with her! In the city, Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan were spotted at a popular restro-bar in Bandra. Check out the pictures!
Khushi Making Her Travel Extra Comfy
Khushi Kapoor was snapped at the airport late Saturday night. Khushi was sporting a cute casual look in a lavender t-shirt and pants. Making it extra cute, she was carrying a stuffed unicorn! Well who wouldn't like to make their travel extra comfortable.
Janhvi Also Snapped At Airport
Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor were also snapped at the airport traveling with Khushi. Janhvi kept the look semi-formal, wearing a satin yellow top, pin striped pants, and a beige blazer over it.
Ananya's Saturday Night
Ananya Pandey was spotted at a popular restro-bar in Bandra on Saturday night. She looked pretty in a multi-color cropped sweater and ripped black pants. Ananya will be making her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie will also star Tiger Shroff. Student Of The Year 2 is scheduled for release on May 10th, 2019.
Kartik Aaryan Snapped At Same Restro-Bar
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, Kartik Aaryan was also spotted at the same restro-bar as Ananya Pandey. He was sporting a casual look in a dark grey hoodie, denims, classic white sneakers and a hat. Kartik's next movie is going to be Luka Chuppi. Also starring Kriti Sanon, it is scheduled for release on March 1st, 2019.
