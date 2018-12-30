 »   »   »  Khushi Kapoor Travels With Stuffed Toy; Ananya Pandey Spotted At Dinner

Khushi Making Her Travel Extra Comfy

Khushi Kapoor was snapped at the airport late Saturday night. Khushi was sporting a cute casual look in a lavender t-shirt and pants. Making it extra cute, she was carrying a stuffed unicorn! Well who wouldn't like to make their travel extra comfortable.

Janhvi Also Snapped At Airport

Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor were also snapped at the airport traveling with Khushi. Janhvi kept the look semi-formal, wearing a satin yellow top, pin striped pants, and a beige blazer over it.

Ananya's Saturday Night

Ananya Pandey was spotted at a popular restro-bar in Bandra on Saturday night. She looked pretty in a multi-color cropped sweater and ripped black pants. Ananya will be making her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie will also star Tiger Shroff. Student Of The Year 2 is scheduled for release on May 10th, 2019.

Kartik Aaryan Snapped At Same Restro-Bar

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, Kartik Aaryan was also spotted at the same restro-bar as Ananya Pandey. He was sporting a casual look in a dark grey hoodie, denims, classic white sneakers and a hat. Kartik's next movie is going to be Luka Chuppi. Also starring Kriti Sanon, it is scheduled for release on March 1st, 2019.