English
 »   »   »  Kiara Advani & Manish Malhotra Arrive At Isha Ambani's Wedding Ceremony! View Pictures

Kiara Advani & Manish Malhotra Arrive At Isha Ambani's Wedding Ceremony! View Pictures

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Isha Ambani Wedding: Akash & Anant Ambani reach venue riding on horse with Mukesh Ambani | FilmiBeat

    The day that we've all been waiting for has finally arrived as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to get married today on December 12, 2018. Their residence, Antilia has been lit up in all its glory and it looks straight out of a fairytale. All eyes are on the wedding decors as they look nothing less than a dream. Also, the celebrations have already started and celebrities are entering the venue to attend the wedding ceremony. Check out the pictures below!

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani looks so beautiful and breathtaking and is the first Bollywood celebrity to arrive at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremony. She looks way too gorgeous and can make people's heads turn with her beauty.

    Manish Malhotra

    Manish Malhotra designed outfits for the Ambani's and was there with them right from the beginning. It is reported that even the tissue papers used at the wedding have been designed by Manish Malhotra himself. Now that's something new, right?

    The Ambani Brothers - Akash & Anant

    The Ambani brothers Akash and Anant are seen entering the venue riding horses and Mukesh Ambani is seen holding their hands. That's so sweet, right?

    Antilia - In All Its Glory

    The Ambani's residence has been lit in all its glory and two eyes are not enough to gaze at how beautiful the venue looks. It is indeed heaven on earth!

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra

    Film-maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrives at the Antilia for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding along with his wife Anupama Chopra and daughter Zuni Chopra.

    Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

    Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan arrives at the venue with his wife Kiran Rao and has a chat with Mukesh Ambani.

    Most Read: Ajay Devgn Is A Hysterical Parent As He Constantly Needs Updates On Nysa & Yug's Whereabouts: Kajol

    Read more about: kiara advani manish malhotra
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue