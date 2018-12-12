 »   »   »  Kiara Advani & Manish Malhotra Arrive At Isha Ambani's Wedding Ceremony! View Pictures

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The day that we've all been waiting for has finally arrived as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to get married today on December 12, 2018. Their residence, Antilia has been lit up in all its glory and it looks straight out of a fairytale. All eyes are on the wedding decors as they look nothing less than a dream. Also, the celebrations have already started and celebrities are entering the venue to attend the wedding ceremony. Check out the pictures below!
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani looks so beautiful and breathtaking and is the first Bollywood celebrity to arrive at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremony. She looks way too gorgeous and can make people's heads turn with her beauty.
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra designed outfits for the Ambani's and was there with them right from the beginning. It is reported that even the tissue papers used at the wedding have been designed by Manish Malhotra himself. Now that's something new, right?
The Ambani Brothers - Akash & Anant
The Ambani brothers Akash and Anant are seen entering the venue riding horses and Mukesh Ambani is seen holding their hands. That's so sweet, right?
Antilia - In All Its Glory
The Ambani's residence has been lit in all its glory and two eyes are not enough to gaze at how beautiful the venue looks. It is indeed heaven on earth!
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Film-maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrives at the Antilia for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding along with his wife Anupama Chopra and daughter Zuni Chopra.
Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao
Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan arrives at the venue with his wife Kiran Rao and has a chat with Mukesh Ambani.
