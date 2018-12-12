 »   »   »  Kiara Advani & Manish Malhotra Arrive At Isha Ambani's Wedding Ceremony! View Pictures

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks so beautiful and breathtaking and is the first Bollywood celebrity to arrive at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremony. She looks way too gorgeous and can make people's heads turn with her beauty.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra designed outfits for the Ambani's and was there with them right from the beginning. It is reported that even the tissue papers used at the wedding have been designed by Manish Malhotra himself. Now that's something new, right?

The Ambani Brothers - Akash & Anant

The Ambani brothers Akash and Anant are seen entering the venue riding horses and Mukesh Ambani is seen holding their hands. That's so sweet, right?

Antilia - In All Its Glory

The Ambani's residence has been lit in all its glory and two eyes are not enough to gaze at how beautiful the venue looks. It is indeed heaven on earth!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Film-maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrives at the Antilia for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding along with his wife Anupama Chopra and daughter Zuni Chopra.

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan arrives at the venue with his wife Kiran Rao and has a chat with Mukesh Ambani.