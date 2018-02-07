 »   »   » Salman Khan Starrer Kick 2 To Release On This Day!

The producers of "Kick 2", featuring superstar Salman Khan, have booked next Christmas for the release of the film. Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment today took to their official Twitter handle to make the announcement.

"The wait is over! #DEVILisBACK! #SajidNadiadwala's 'Kick 2' starring @BeingSalmanKhan releases Christmas 2019. @WardaNadiadwala," the tweet read.



The movie is the sequel to the 2014 action film, which also starred Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sajid Nadiadwala also returns as director. This will be his second directorial after "Kick".



(PTI)



