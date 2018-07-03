English
 »   »   »  Kim Sharma Lands In Legal Trouble, Domestic Help Files Assault Charges Against The Actress!

Kim Sharma Lands In Legal Trouble, Domestic Help Files Assault Charges Against The Actress!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kim Sharma in big TROUBLE, FIR filed for assaulting her maid। FilmiBeat

    Kim Sharma has landed herself in legal trouble as her domestic help has filed assault charges against her at the Khar police station, Mumbai. The domestic helper stated in her report that Kim Sharma beat her up and pushed her out of the house and also used vulgar profanities, all this because she failed to separate the whites from the coloured clothing while washing them. The domestic help named Esther Khes, 31, opened up to MidDay by saying,

    "After the clothes were washed, I noticed that a black blouse had bled into a white tee. I realised my mistake and went to tell her about it immediately. She pushed me out of the house, telling me not to return. She even hurled unparliamentary words at me." Esther, also went ahead and stated that Kim Sharma has not settled her bills as well. "I tried several times to get my salary. After her final refusal, I lodged a police complaint on June 27."

    Esther Kher With Her Report

    The domestic help of Kim Sharma, Esther Kher, shows the police report to the media. She states that Kim Sharma beat her up and failed to clear her dues as well.

    I Didn't Beat Her Up, Says Kim Sharma

    Kim Sharma opened up to MidDay by saying that she didn't beat up her domestic help and she was only asked to leave. Kim stated that they agreed mutually that she'll be paid all her dues on the July 7.

    Here's What Kim Said

    "Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that," said Kim to MidDay.

    The Case Is Registered

    A police officer from Khar station confirmed to MidDay that a non-cognisable offence was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Kim Can Move To The Court

    The police officer from Khar station further said, "The complainant can move to the court for further legal action as per the law."

    Read more about: kim sharma
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue