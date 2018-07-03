 »   »   »  Kim Sharma Lands In Legal Trouble, Domestic Help Files Assault Charges Against The Actress!

Esther Kher With Her Report

The domestic help of Kim Sharma, Esther Kher, shows the police report to the media. She states that Kim Sharma beat her up and failed to clear her dues as well.

I Didn't Beat Her Up, Says Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma opened up to MidDay by saying that she didn't beat up her domestic help and she was only asked to leave. Kim stated that they agreed mutually that she'll be paid all her dues on the July 7.

Here's What Kim Said

"Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that," said Kim to MidDay.

The Case Is Registered

A police officer from Khar station confirmed to MidDay that a non-cognisable offence was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kim Can Move To The Court

The police officer from Khar station further said, "The complainant can move to the court for further legal action as per the law."