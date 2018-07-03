 »   »   »  Kim Sharma Lands In Legal Trouble, Domestic Help Files Assault Charges Against The Actress!

Related Articles
Kim Sharma has landed herself in legal trouble as her domestic help has filed assault charges against her at the Khar police station, Mumbai. The domestic helper, stated in her report that Kim Sharma beat her up and pushed her out of the house and also used vulgar profanities, all this because she failed to separate the whites from the coloured clothing while washing them. The domestic help named Esther Khes, 31, opened up to MidDay by saying,
"After the clothes were washed, I noticed that a black blouse had bled into a white tee. I realised my mistake and went to tell her about it immediately. She pushed me out of the house, telling me not to return. She even hurled unparliamentary words at me." Esther, also went ahead and stated that Kim Sharma has not settled her bills as well. "I tried several times to get my salary. After her final refusal, I lodged a police complaint on June 27."
Esther Kher With Her Report
The domestic help of Kim Sharma, Esther Khes shows the police report to the media. She states that Kim Sharma beat her up and failed to clear her dues as well.
I Didn't Beat Her Up, Says Kim Sharma
Kim Sharma opened up to MidDay by saying that she didn't beat up her domestic help and she was only asked her to leave. Kim stated that they agreed mutually that she'll be paid all her dues on the 7th of July.
Here's What Kim Said
"Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that," said Kim to MidDay.
The Case Is Registered
A police officer from Khar station confirmed to MidDay that a non-cognisable offence was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Kim Can Move The Court
The police officer from Khar station further said "The complainant can move the court for further legal action as per the law."
