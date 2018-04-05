 »   »   » Kim Sharma Uses Someone Else's SUV & Doesn't Even Return It, Businessman Files Police Complaint

The Tales Of An SUV!

Now that Ali Punjani and Kim Sharma are divorced, the ex-couple are not in contact with each other and the businessman claims that Kim Sharma used his SUV for her commute in Mumbai and when he asked her to return it, she refused him saying that the SUV was gifted by Ali Punjani.

Businessman Dilip Kumar Files A Police Complaint

An enraged Dilip Kumar went ahead and filed a police complaint against Kim Sharma for using his SUV without permission and not even bothering to return it in the first place.

A Goof-up During The Police Complaint

When Dilip Kumar filed a complaint in the Khar police station, the officials mentioned Ali Punjani's name in the FIR and not Kim Sharma's name. The goof-up was not corrected for a long time as it was written in Marathi and Dilip Kumar had no idea about it.

Dilip Kumar Writes A Letter To Khar Police And Zone DCP!

After realising that Kim Sharma's name is not mentioned in the complaint, Dilip Kumar wrote a letter to the Khar police and Zone DCP to correct it immediately and replace Ali Punjani's name with Kim Sharma.

Kim Sharma Stands Her Ground Saying Ali Punjani Gifted Her The SUV!

Kim Sharma stood her ground and still claimed that it was her ex-husband Ali Punjani who gifted her the Range Rover and says 'why should I return it?'.

The Sad Tale Of Dilip Kumar

Businessman Dilip Kumar opened up to MidDay by saying that the police have still not changed Ali Punjani's name to Kim Sharma in the complaint and have not gone ahead with the investigations as well.

It's Been A Long Time Already

The complaint against Kim Sharma was lodged by Dilip Kumar in 2017 and it's been many months and the case has not been solved yet.