 »   »   »  Kirik Party Hindi Remake: Kartik Aaryan Beats Sidharth Malhotra To Bag The Main Lead!

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll these days. After the blockbuster success of his last release 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and recently signing Dinesh Vijan's Lukka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon, the young lad has now bagged a new project. Kartik will be starring in the Hindi remake of the Kannada superhit film 'Kirik Party' starring Rakshit Shetty.The film deals with a central theme of how friendship and love can turn a boy into a compassionate man. Kirik Party is one of the highest grossing Kannadas film which ran in cinemas for an impressive 150 days.

Since last few months, there was a buzz about Sidharth Malhotra being in talks with the makers to star in Kirik Party remake. However a source was quoted as saying to TOI, "Initially Sidharth Malhotra was on board for the film but later makers decided to drop him because of his current box-office results. And they signed Kartik Aaryan as the leading man, whose popularity amongst the youth is huge and recently delivered a Rs. 100 crore blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. They thought Kartik would be an apt choice for the film.



Confirming that Kartik is onboard for the Hindi remake, producer Ajay Kapoor said, "We at Kyta Productions are very excited to start work on the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party with Gen-X star Kartik Aaryan. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Abhishek Jain, an extremely talented filmmaker. The film will go on floors this October."



The Hindi remake of Kirik Party will be helmed by National Award winner Abhishek Jain who bagged a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati for Wrong Side Raju. He is also known for directing the superhit movie 'Bey Yaar'.



Meanwhile do you folks think, Kartik is an apt choice for this Hindi remake. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

