 »   »   » KISS OF LOVE! This Pic Of Kunal Kemmu Giving A Peck On Daughter Inaaya Naumi's Cheek Is Too Cute

Inaaya Is Daddy's Girl

In the photo, we can see Kunal giving a peck on Inaaya Naumi's cheek while the little munchkin is staring adorable into the camera.

He Is Trying To Be A Hands-On Father

Earlier while talking to a daily, the actor was quoted as saying, "It was me who named her. Both me and Soha had our list of baby names and we decided to go ahead with Inaya Naumi Kemmu. We named here Inaya Naumi as she was born on 'Naumi'."

Initially He Thought Inaaya Looked Like An Alien

"She is just 11 days old and is sleeping for most part of the day. She is a good kid and is very quiet. She does not cry at all. Touchwood. Her eyes are shut all the time, but she looks damn adorable when she opens her eyes. At first I thought she looked like an alien, but then that's how most of the babies look. Her cousin Taimur had been over to meet her, but he didn't give any particular reaction and we didn't expect either as he is a baby too. He either laughs or cries after meeting people, but he enjoys whenever I pick him up and play with him," he had said.

Soha Is Scared To Have Taimur Too Close To Her

She had said, "Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other."

Soha On How Life Changed After Inaaya's Birth

"It's no longer about my life, and that's the most definitive change! Up until now, I have been independent, and liked very much to be in control of my schedule when it came to going to the gym, and getting minimum 10 hours of sleep every night. I used to look after myself. But now, everything is about her. It is difficult for someone like me to relinquish control to someone else. But now Inaaya controls what I eat, when I sleep, whether or not I can watch TV, go out or not - she's the boss!"

She Is Soha's Next Project

Soha, who was the showstopper for designer Neeta Lulla in Delhi Times Fashion Week, said in an interview, "I think everyone keeps asking what my next project is. I think project Inaaya is taking up most of my time right now and quite happily so."

Soha Wants Inaaya To Be A Strong Person

"I want Inaaya to be her own person. I would like her to have open communication with me. Things like integrity, trust, loyalty, being kind to others, are some of the things I would like to see in her."

She further added, "It shouldn't be that Inaaya remains only surrounded by love and positivity. She should also be a strong person, with the [sense of] security to withstand criticism... and also be able to laugh. I think having a sense of humour is very important."

She Will Encourage Inaaya To Pursue Her Choice Of Career

"Whether she wants to be a full-time mother, astronaut, actor, or architect, I will support her. I want to give her a good foundation and be involved in her life. I want to teach her my values. And then, ultimately, I want to be able to help [make] her dreams come true."

Soha Wants Inaaya To Be Thick-Skinned

"I'd like to exhibit that kind of behaviour around Inaaya. I do want her to have a tough skin - I believe that in the world today, it's important to have one, otherwise it can get to you. People are very direct and outspoken, and sometimes you hear things that can hurt us. I want her to be able to withstand that."

She was further quoted as saying, ‘'Also, one must learn to respect other people's opinions. If somebody disagrees with you, it doesn't mean you block them out or you remove yourself from the equation. Sometimes, it's good to have a healthy debate. And then, of course, you can agree to disagree as well. And live and let live.''