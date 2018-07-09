 »   »   »  Kizie Aur Manny: Sushant Singh Rajput's The Fault In Our Stars Remake Gets A Title, First Look Out!

We had earlier reported that casting director Mukesh Chhabra is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with the the Hindi remake of Josh Boone's 2014 Hollywood romantic drama, 'The Fault In Our Stars which starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in lead roles. Mukesh had roped in Sushant Singh Rajput and newbie Sanjana Sanghi for the Indian adaptation.

Well folks, now the makers have dropped the first look poster of the film and we must say that it looks quite enticing. Sushant took to Instagram to reveal the first look poster and titled it as, "KizieAurManny @sanjanasanghi96. An adaptation of The Fault in our Stars. @johngreenwritesbooks @foxstarhindi Directed by @castingchhabra Music by @arrahman Shoot starts today. @sonymusicindia."

A Mumbai Mirror report stated that the film's shoot kicked off in Jamshedpur at 5am. "So you have a South Indian living next to a Bengali family, while a Parsi and a Bihari could be neighbours. I needed a place with a small town vibe and had heard a lot about Jamshedpur from Imtiaz (Ali) and R Madhavan. When I came here for recee, I knew instantly that this was where I wanted my love story to take root," Mukesh was quoted as saying to Mirror.

Elaborating about the plot, he stated, "The very fact that the story revolves around cancer makes it seem heavy and intense. But we've turned it into a beautiful love story which plays out lightly between these two main characters. I've tried to keep it as simple as possible which is why we decided on this title that has the ring of a rhyme, like Bunty aur Babli."

He further said, "As for Sushant, I was the one who got him his first break, Kai Po Che! and during the shoot of PK where again I was the casting director, I had told him that whenever I directed my first film, he would be in it and he had replied that he would always be there for me. Four days ago, he reminded me of that. In an age of empty words, he has kept his promise."

About casting Sanjana Sanghi, he had previously said, "I met Sanjana while casting for Rockstar and found her to be a dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years, she reconnected for a few ad jobs and this time she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise, a fabulous actor. I knew instantly that I would love to make a film with her one day. Once The Fault in Our Stars script was ready, she fit right in. She's the perfect face and I can't wait to create magic with this talented girl."

Are you folks excited for this flick? Let us know in the comment section below.