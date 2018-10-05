English
 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Koena Mitra Says 'Men Should Stop Dictating Women'

Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Koena Mitra Says 'Men Should Stop Dictating Women'

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008 and since then, everyone is out either supporting the actress or questioning her motives. Tanushree Dutta was a close friend of actress Koena Mitra back in the day and the duo was seen at several events together. They shared a good rapport and their friendship was for all to see. Koena has now come out in support of Tanushree and she says that men in the film industry must stop dictating the women in the industry.

    Men Should Stop Dictating Women, Says Koena Mitra

    "Let's be honest, we need this Gundagiri to stop! We need to stop the men in the industry from dictating the narrative. Listen, I am not a man-hater, neither am I a feminist, but I have been a part of the industry too long to know how it operates. As a woman who has worked in mainstream cinema, I can openly say that you need to be subservient to men and follow their orders if you want to get work," she said to Bollywoodlife.

    Many Girls Suffer From The Same Problem

    Koena Mitra further stated that several other women suffer from the same problem, but nobody hears them out. "It's not just Tanushree but there are so many girls with so many stories that perhaps might not get the same attention or platform that she got."

    Men Cannot Make A Movie Without A Woman, Still We Are Paid Less!

    "Can they make a film without a woman? If not, then why are women paid less? Why are women treated like they don't matter. I know it's easy for me to say all these things, but I really feel this issue isn't restricted to the film industry, it is a mindset issue that needs to change. The youth needs to see the monsters for who they are and call them out. If all women unite and stop feeding the monster, he will eventually starve," said Koena Mitra.

    We As A Nation Must Not Support Injustice

    "It (sexual harassment) has been prevalent even before we were born, we need to break those shackles, we need to empower our women and even men and give them the confidence that we will not support any sort of tyranny and injustice," Koena Mitra summed it up.

    Read more about: tanushree dutta koena mitra
    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 13:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue