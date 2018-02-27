 »   »   » RIP Sridevi! KriArj Entertainment Cancels The Screening Of Anushka Sharma’s Pari

Bollywood actress Sridevi was found dead three days ago at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel, where she accidentally drowned in bathtub following loss of consciousness.

In honour of Sridevi, Anushka Sharma and KriArj Entertainment have decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film Pari. As per Bollywood Life, the screening of Pari was to be held on Wednesday, but now stands cancelled.



Producer Prernaa Aroraa has said in a statement, "We are deeply shocked and heartbroken with the untimely demise of our beloved Indian legend, Sridevi. To honour her memory and the legacy she left behind, KriArj Entertainment has decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film, Pari, which was earlier scheduled for the 28th of February."



Coming back to Sridevi, her last rites will be performed on Wednesday, the Kapoor family has released an official statement.



The statement read as, "Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. Late Sridevi Kapoor passed away in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, February 24th. We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother."



"On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment."



Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending Boney's nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. According to the forensic report, the actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub, after suffering a dizzying spell.



Keep watching this space for more updates.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,