 »   »   »  Krishna Raj Kapoor Funeral: Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor Pay Their Last Respects

Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor is no more! She breathed her last this morning at 5 am due to cardiac arrest. Her demise is a huge loss for the Kapoor khandaan! Her son Randhir Kapoor was earlier quoted as saying, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise." Immediately, many Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter page to offer their condolences to the Kapoor family.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and others immediately rushed to Kapoor's ancestor house in Chembur in order to pay their last respects. The funeral will take place today at around 5.30 pm in Chembur. Check out the pictures here-