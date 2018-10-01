English
 »   »   »  Krishna Raj Kapoor Funeral: Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor Pay Their Last Respects

Krishna Raj Kapoor Funeral: Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor Pay Their Last Respects

By
    Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor is no more! She breathed her last this morning at 5 am due to cardiac arrest. Her demise is a huge loss for the Kapoor khandaan! Her son Randhir Kapoor was earlier quoted as saying, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise." Immediately, many Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter page to offer their condolences to the Kapoor family.

    Meanwhile, celebrities like Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and others immediately rushed to Kapoor's ancestor house in Chembur in order to pay their last respects. The funeral will take place today at around 5.30 pm in Chembur. Check out the pictures here-

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    A grief-stricken Kareena was seen overlooking the final rites arrangements alongside uncle Rajiv. She was amongst the first ones to reach for the last rites.

    Kajol

    The 'Helicopter Eela' actress visited the Kapoor residence to pay her last respect to Krishna Rajji.

    Sanjay Kapoor

    Seen her is Sanjay Kapoor at RK residence.

    Karishma Kapoor

    Karishma Kapoor arrives at Kapoor house in Chembur to pay her last respects.

    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan clicked her exiting from his car.

    Anil Kapoor

    Anil Kapoor too rushed to the Kapoors to offer his heartfelt condolence.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 13:51 [IST]
