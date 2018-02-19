 »   »   » Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Million Followers On Instagram! Read Details

Kriti Sanon recently expanded her Instagram family to a whopping 10 Million followers. The actress took to her social media to express her gratitude towards her fans. Kriti Sanon has carved a place as one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood within a very short period of time. The actress has in no time expanded her fanbase to a mighty 10 Million on her Instagram.

Expressing her gratitude the actress took to Instagram to share a video with a montage of all her posts recording the milestones of her social media journey. The actress said, "Thankkk you for the 10 Million love guys!!! How fast has our family grown!! Overwhelmed and how. And thank you @team.kriti for this video! Its too sweet! #10MillionOnInsta I shall do my first insta live soon to thank you all..its gonna be a surprise."

Kriti Sanon The actress has seen a gradual increase in her followers in a short period of time. While the actress recently celebrated 9 Million followers, Kriti Sanon's Instagram family is ever increasing owing to her immense popularity. Bold & Vibrant The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress garnered immense love and appreciation for her last outing, wherein she portrayed the role of a bold, vibrant, chirpy girl hailing from the small town of Bareilly. Stylish Youth Icon Recently awarded as the most stylish Youth Icon of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon is very active on her social media and gives timely insights into her life to her fans. Arjun Patiala On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Arjun Patiala' in Punjab along with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,