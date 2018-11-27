 »   »   »  No One Is SCARED Of Salman Khan! Ranbir Kapoor STOLE His GF Katrina Kaif; Arjun Dating Malaika: KRK

May be there was a time when people were scared of Salman khan in Bollywood, but now nobody is scared of him. Example- Ranbir Kapoor snatched his girlfriend Katrina when he was suppose to marry with her. And Arjun Kapoor is dating his sister in law Malaika on Dunke Ki Chot. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) November 26, 2018

Ahem! Ahem!

This tweet of KRK has not gone down very well with Salman Khan's fans and the former received backlash from them.

Those all the people are 100% wrong, who think that salman khan can make anyone star. If he can’t make his own brothers Arbaaz and Sohail stars, then how can he make anyone else star? Simple! — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) November 26, 2018

KRK Mocks At Salman

KRK also went on to mock at Salman Khan's ability to shape anyone's career and he said that if he can't make career of his own brothers then how can he make anyone else a star?

KRK Rates Stars On The Basis Of Their Arrogance

KRK also made a list of the most arrogant stars and gave rating to them on the basis of their arrogance and guess what? He put Salman Khan on the top rank!

Top 12 Most Gentlemen Stars By KRK

In this list, Amitabh Bachchan topped the list and Kartik Aaryan made it to the last position!

Star Ranking Of The Week

If the above lists were not enough, he also made a list of star rankings and put Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in A++ category!

My prediction of the day!#AhanShetty son Of @SunielVShetty will become a big super star in the near future. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 26, 2018

KRK's Prediction

The self-acclaimed critic also went on to predict that Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will become a superstar in future!

I said @aliaa08 will become future Kareena and it’s true!

I said @Varun_dvn will become future Govinda and it’s true!

I said @iTIGERSHROFF will become big star n it’s true. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 26, 2018

KRK On Alia, Varun & Tiger

KRK also tweeted that whatever he had predicted for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff have turned out to be true!