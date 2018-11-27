 »   »   »  No One Is SCARED Of Salman Khan! Ranbir Kapoor STOLE His GF Katrina Kaif; Arjun Dating Malaika: KRK

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kamaal R Khan is known for his controversial tweets and the 'self claimed' critic has done it again. This time his target is none other than Salman Khan. From mocking at him for launching newbie's careers to taking a dig at his love life, KRK's tweets are all things controversial. KRK also dragged Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's name, while taking a dig at him and said that now 'no one is scared of Salman Khan'. Here's what he tweeted..
|
Ahem! Ahem!
This tweet of KRK has not gone down very well with Salman Khan's fans and the former received backlash from them.
|
KRK Mocks At Salman
KRK also went on to mock at Salman Khan's ability to shape anyone's career and he said that if he can't make career of his own brothers then how can he make anyone else a star?
|
KRK Rates Stars On The Basis Of Their Arrogance
KRK also made a list of the most arrogant stars and gave rating to them on the basis of their arrogance and guess what? He put Salman Khan on the top rank!
|
Top 12 Most Gentlemen Stars By KRK
In this list, Amitabh Bachchan topped the list and Kartik Aaryan made it to the last position!
|
Star Ranking Of The Week
If the above lists were not enough, he also made a list of star rankings and put Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in A++ category!
|
KRK's Prediction
The self-acclaimed critic also went on to predict that Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will become a superstar in future!
|
KRK On Alia, Varun & Tiger
KRK also tweeted that whatever he had predicted for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff have turned out to be true!