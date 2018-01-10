 »   »   » Birthday Treat For All Hrithik Roshan Fans! Krrish 4 Release Date Is Finally Out

Birthday Treat For All Hrithik Roshan Fans! Krrish 4 Release Date Is Finally Out

Posted By:
Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 44th birthday today and has given a treat to all his fans in the form of Krrish 4, as his father Rakesh Roshan has announced the release date and the superhero film will hit the theatres during Christmas, 2020. It's too far but time flies, folks!

"Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithik's birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik," tweeted Rakesh Roshan.

Krrish 4 Release Date

Krrish 4 Release Date

Krrish 4 starring Hrithik Roshan is all set to hit the theatres during Christmas, 2020. It sounds far away, but time flies in a jiffy!

Negative Role

Negative Role

It is reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the negative character in Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4.

Grey Shades

Grey Shades

The negative character in the Krrish franchise has always stood out and people are wondering who'll fill in the shoes in the 4th installment.

Happy Birthday Hrithik

Happy Birthday Hrithik

Also, Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 44th birthday today and it's really a treat to his fans to know the release date of Krrish 4.

Superhero Franchise

Superhero Franchise

Krrish is the only successful superhero franchise in Bollywood and it feels so real after every installment.



Story first published: Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 17:54 [IST]
