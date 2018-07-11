 »   »   »  Kumar Gaurav Birthday Special: When Sanjay Dutt Said He Can Shed Blood For Him!

Naam- The Film Which Brought Dutt Back In The Race

Following a battle with drugs and a series of flops when Sanjay Dutt was in a low phase, his buddy Kumar Gaurav was determined to bring in back in race with Mahesh Bhatt's Naam.



Rajendra Kumar Was A Bit Hesitant

Mahesh Bhatt told TOI that Kumar Gaurav's father, Rajendra Kumar, wasn't convinced having spotted the dangers inherent in the script. Even though it was a two-hero project, Rajendra Kumar knew the audience's sympathies would eventually swing from Kumar Gaurav's character Ravi to Sanju's bad boy Vicky.



Kumar Gaurav Was Adamant

Rajendra Kumar feared his son would get overshadowed in the film but Kumar Gaurav stood his ground and eventually his father had to give in. Naam was one of the biggest blockcbusters that year.



When Sanjay Dutt Opened Up About His Equation With Kumar Gaurav

"It's utter nonsense to say my relationship with Bunty has changed after Naam. There can never be any question of one-upmanship with Bunty. If anything, our relationship has only grown stronger with the film. Changed for the better. Isn't it strange that we started our careers together, had our first release together, rose to fame together, faced a slump in our careers at the same time, and have now managed to make a comeback together," Dutt was quoted as saying in a Filmfare 1986 interview.



Dutt Was Even Ready To Shed Blood For Him

"Bunty is one person I can shed my blood for. I love him immensely, not because he is my brother-in-law, that is a secondary issue...we don't share any brother-in-law relationship- we are friends and we hope to remain friends.



Kumar Gaurav's Real Love Story

Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata fell for Kumar Gaurav and married him. Speaking about it, she said, "He's a lovely person and I couldn't help myself".But all the while that they were courting, the thought of what Sanjay Dutt felt about them filled her with "perpetual dread".



She had quoted her as saying to Society magazine, "I remember Sanju was in the US for his treatment (during the last lap of her romance) and dad called him up and said when you get back, Anju (Namrata) will be married off to Bunty (Kumar). Sanju must have probably missed a few beats but it was too late to protest."









