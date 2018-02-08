 »   »   » 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Mrunal Thakur Makes Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Hrithik Roshan In Super 30!

Mrunal Thakur Is The Lucky Girl!

Yes, you heard that right! Mrunal Jain, who rose to fame as the parallel lead Bulbul in the popular television soap 'Kumkum Bhagya' has landed her big break in Bollywood with Super 30.



She Plays Hrithik's Love Interest

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "The shoot started after 2pm on Tuesday with a pooja sequence on the banks of Ganga. After that, Hrithik and Mrunal filmed at Ramnagar fort. A part of the fort has been converted to look like a coaching institute for the shoot."



Anand Kumar Is Delighted To See Hrithik's Beard And Rugged Look

Super 30 is based on mathematician Anand Kumar who while speaking to Hindustan Times revealed, "I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny."



He further added, " I showed my photograph to my family members and asked them to compare it with Hrithik's and their observation was similar to mine. I posted both photographs on my facebook page and it became an instant hit, getting thousands of likes, shares and comments. Similar was the response on Twitter."







Kudos To Hrithik

The daily further quoted him as saying, " The movie is at present being shot in Varanasi, where I have spent a considerable part of my early life. I have been told that the crew will visit Patna too for shooting. Looking at the hard work and dedication involved in the project, I am confident it will turn out to be a biopic that does full justice to the theme and the ambience.



Hrithik deserves kudos for mustering the courage to appear in a deglamorised look. He has also hired a speech trainer from Bhagalpur to get the Bihari accent right. Hats off to the star and the entire unit."







Hrithik Is The Best Choice For Super 30

Anand Kumar had earlier expressed his happiness on Hrithik portraying him on the reel and said, " I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey.

