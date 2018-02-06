 »   »   » 'LADKI MIL GAYI'! Salman Khan Introduces Newbie Warina Hussain For Aayush Sharma's Loveratri

Trust Salman Khan to always come with quirky ways to catch our attention! While we already know that his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Loveratri, who knew that we would finally get to know the name of his love interest in the film today!
It All Began With Salman Khan's Cryptic Tweet
The superstar sent social media in a frenzy when he posted 'Mujhe Ladki mil gayi' on his Twitter handle.
The Guessing Game Immediately Began
Salman who is touted as one of India's most eligible bachelors had fans and audience guessing, Netizens went into a guessing spree decrypting Salman's tweet. While guesses circled from the actor finding a suitable bride himself, Salman soon cleared the air with his next tweet.
He Introduced Aayush's Leading Lady
Asking his fans not to worry, Salman shared a picture of newbie Warina Hussain revealing that she has been paired opposite Aayush. He wrote, " Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na".
Warina Isn't New To The Camera
While Warina has no B-town connections whatsoever, the gorgeous girl recently featured in a ad for Cadbury. Yes, she's the same girl!
Beauty Lies In Her Genes
Born to a Iraqi father and Afghan mother, Warina has studied from the prestigious New York Film Academy. Now, you folks know where she has got her killer looks from!
Aayush Plays A Gujarati Boy In Loveratri
Talking about the same, he had earlier said, "I am being coached by a Gujarati trainer. Although it's a Hindi film, we will add a Gujarati flavour through the dialect. While I have been learning the language in Mumbai, I will become familiar with the lingo when I travel there."
Loveratri marks the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala who has assisted on films like Sultan. He was earlier quoted as saying to a leading daily, "Having interacted with Aayush on set, I thought he perfectly fit the part of a Gujarati boy who falls in love while dancing the garba during Navratri. I asked Salman sir if we could test him and he immediately agreed."
Based in Gujarat, Loveratri is a romantic film set in the period of Navratri.