 »   »   » 'LADKI MIL GAYI'! Salman Khan Introduces Newbie Warina Hussain For Aayush Sharma's Loveratri

It All Began With Salman Khan's Cryptic Tweet

The superstar sent social media in a frenzy when he posted 'Mujhe Ladki mil gayi' on his Twitter handle.



The Guessing Game Immediately Began

Salman who is touted as one of India's most eligible bachelors had fans and audience guessing, Netizens went into a guessing spree decrypting Salman's tweet. While guesses circled from the actor finding a suitable bride himself, Salman soon cleared the air with his next tweet.



He Introduced Aayush's Leading Lady

Asking his fans not to worry, Salman shared a picture of newbie Warina Hussain revealing that she has been paired opposite Aayush. He wrote, " Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na".



Warina Isn't New To The Camera

While Warina has no B-town connections whatsoever, the gorgeous girl recently featured in a ad for Cadbury. Yes, she's the same girl!



Beauty Lies In Her Genes

Born to a Iraqi father and Afghan mother, Warina has studied from the prestigious New York Film Academy. Now, you folks know where she has got her killer looks from!



Aayush Plays A Gujarati Boy In Loveratri

Talking about the same, he had earlier said, "I am being coached by a Gujarati trainer. Although it's a Hindi film, we will add a Gujarati flavour through the dialect. While I have been learning the language in Mumbai, I will become familiar with the lingo when I travel there."









