 »   »   » Bollywood Actor Shrivallabh Vyas Passes Away

Lagaan actor Shrivallabh Vyas passed away on Sunday (7th Dec) morning in Jaipur. He breathed his last at 9.30 am.

Shrivallabh Vyas had appeared in over 60 Hindi films. His noted films includes Lagaan, Sarfarosh, Shool and Dil Bole Hadippa among others.

As per Indian Express, He had to take a break from acting in 2008 after he collapsed in his hotel room in Gujarat. The actor had suffered a brain stroke followed by a paralytic attack.

Film and television actor Daya Shankar Pandey, who is a close family friend of Shrivallabh Vyas, confirmed the news and told the daily, "Vyas was a great actor and we will miss him immensely. He died on Sunday morning around 9.30 am and his last rites will take place in the evening today. He has two daughters and his wife struggled a lot while taking care of Vyas."

"He was a very well-read man and an immensely talented actor, but he didn't get his dues. But his work has always spoken for him. He was also into singing and had started writing too, but life was cruel to him," added Daya Shankar.

Shrivallabh Vyas is survived by his wife Shobha Vyas and two daughters.

May his soul rest in peace.