 »   »   » LAST MOMENTS! This Beautiful Picture Of Sridevi Enjoying In Dubai Will Leave You In Tears

Sridevi's Last Dance Video with Boney Kapoor at Mohit Marwah Wedding; Watch Here | FilmiBeat

Iconic actress Sridevi passed away on 24 February leaving millions of fans in shock. On 8 March, her ashes were immersed in the holy Ganges at Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh by her husband and film producer Boney Kapoor.

The 54-year-old actress accidentally drowned in the bathtub at a Dubai hotel. She went to Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding. A picture of the late actress clicked at the wedding is going viral on the Internet. Check it out below.

Last Moments The Padma Shri award-winning actress looked fit and fab in her last pictures. In this picture, she is seen enjoying with Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor. More Pictures From The Wedding Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor did not attend the wedding as she was in Mumbai, busy shooting for her debut film Dhadak. For The Uninitiated Sridevi had an illustrious career and was one of the leading actresses of her time. She was last seen in Momwhich released in 2017. Sridevi also shot for a cameo in Shahrukh Khan's upcoming film Zero. On A Related Note... After performing the last rites of the legendary actress, the Kapoor family issued a statement, ‘'The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well.''

The family also thanked Sridevi's colleagues and fans for showering love and prayers, ''The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone - be it her many colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world.''

Talking about Khushi and Janhvi the letter read, "This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother... a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone. Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts.''

''Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them. To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect.''

Also Read: Madhubala Compared To Marilyn Monroe In New York Times 'Overlooked' Obituaries Special

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,