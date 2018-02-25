 »   »   » HEARTBREAKING! Last Pictures Of Sridevi With Daughter Khushi & Husband Boney Kapoor

The entire nation is shocked by the news of Sridevi's unexpected death. The actress passed away on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest. As per reports, she was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the time of death.
Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the wedding functions of Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Here are the last pictures of the actress with her family, from the marriage.
Jhanvi Was Not Present At The Wedding
Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor did not attend the wedding as she was in Mumbai, busy shooting for her debut film Dhadak.
As per Bollywood Life, Sridevi had said, "As a mother, like any mother, whether they are coming to this profession or any other, you just tell them to do the right thing. Like, do hard work, give your 100 percent, hard work always pays."
We Can't Run Away From The Fact
In another interview, when Sridevi was asked how has she prepared Janhvi to deal with the comparisons that will be made with respect to her; after watching her on the big screen, she had said, "We can't run away from that. She has to face the pressure. When she has decided to enter Bollywood, she has to go through all this.
It Scares Me Sometimes
She's prepared for all that, and I am also preparing myself for it. Sometimes, it scares me. So many thoughts come and you feel why is she doing this? But then, if you feel that is her aim and happiness, as a mother, I will support her like my mom supported me.
My Mom Fought For Me
We weren't from a film background but it happened and she stood by me, fought for me and made sure I am happy. That's how I would also like to be with Janhvi.
Those Who Are Unaware
The actress initially didn't want Janhvi to become an actress but that didn't stop her from encouraging her daughter to pursue her dreams.
Meanwhile, Sridevi's last video from Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai is going viral on the internet. Check it out here-
Visuals of #Sridevi ji at a wedding in #Dubai three days back...she passed away last night after a massive heart attack... pic.twitter.com/gyk53vBINU— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 25, 2018
Another video of #sridevi ji at a wedding in #Dubai three days back...she passed away last night pic.twitter.com/7mZ9MaKPHF— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 25, 2018
Coming back to Sridevi, she was an incredible performer. May her soul rest in peace.
