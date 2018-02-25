 »   »   » HEARTBREAKING! Last Pictures Of Sridevi With Daughter Khushi & Husband Boney Kapoor

Jhanvi Was Not Present At The Wedding

Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor did not attend the wedding as she was in Mumbai, busy shooting for her debut film Dhadak.

As per Bollywood Life, Sridevi had said, "As a mother, like any mother, whether they are coming to this profession or any other, you just tell them to do the right thing. Like, do hard work, give your 100 percent, hard work always pays."

We Can't Run Away From The Fact

In another interview, when Sridevi was asked how has she prepared Janhvi to deal with the comparisons that will be made with respect to her; after watching her on the big screen, she had said, "We can't run away from that. She has to face the pressure. When she has decided to enter Bollywood, she has to go through all this.

It Scares Me Sometimes

She's prepared for all that, and I am also preparing myself for it. Sometimes, it scares me. So many thoughts come and you feel why is she doing this? But then, if you feel that is her aim and happiness, as a mother, I will support her like my mom supported me.

My Mom Fought For Me

We weren't from a film background but it happened and she stood by me, fought for me and made sure I am happy. That's how I would also like to be with Janhvi.

The actress initially didn't want Janhvi to become an actress but that didn't stop her from encouraging her daughter to pursue her dreams.