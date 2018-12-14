 »   »   »  Lata Mangeshkar Rubbishes Rumours Suggesting That She Has Been Hospitalized!

Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds about Lata Mangeshkar being admitted to the hospital. The reports left all her fans concerned about her health. Well folks, we now have it that there's nothing to worry and these reports were a false alarm. Lata revealed that she's aboslutely doing fine and is at home.

The legendary singer took to her Twitter handle to put all the rumours to rest. She tweeted, "Namaskar. Meri sehat ke baare mein kuch afwaahein uth rahi hain Lekin aap in par vishwas na karein. Main bilkul swasth hun aur apne ghar mein hun."

This is not the first time the singer has fallen victim to hoax reports. A few weeks ago, Lata woke up to a barrage of messages and calls expressing grief over her decision to retire from active singing. A Marathi song titled "Ata visavyacha kshan" (it is time to rest now) sung by her, which was posted on social media, triggered off a wave of raging grief among her fans.

Soon, she clarified to a leading daily, "I don't know who started this rumour, or why. It seems like the work of an idle mind. Two days ago I suddenly started getting all these messages and calls anxiously inquiring about my retirement."

She further added, "I got to know that one of my Marathi songs 'Ata visavyachi kshan' was being seen as my swan song. But I sang that song five years ago! In 2013, music director Salil Kulkarni came to me with the song. I agreed to sing it mainly because it was written by the well-known poet Balakrishna Bhagwant Borkar. I had never sung any of his poetry. How was I to know that five years later it would be used by mischievous minds as my retirement song!"

She further assured that she has no plans of retiring from singing. "I will continue to sing till my last breath. Music is the essence of my existence. We Mangeshkars are a family devoted to music. Take music away from our lives and we are nothing," she was quoted as saying.

