 »   »   »  Lata Mangeshkar, Shaan & Others Mourn The Loss Of Mohammad Aziz

We had reported yesterday that veteran singer Mohammad Aziz passed away from cardiac arrest at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai at the age of 64. Reports suggest that he was on his way back to Mumbai from Kolkata when he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last.

His daughter Sana Aziz was quoted as saying, "He always used to travel with someone. So, we got a call from them only. He died due to heart blockage. The problem started even before he boarded the flight but he just wanted to get back home."

Following Mohammad Aziz's demise, condolences started pouring in from all nooks and corners. Here's what some of the netizens including those from the Bollywood quarters had to say-

Shaan tweeted, "Deeply Shocked and Saddened to hear of Munna Aziz da's untimely and sudden demise ... may his beautiful soul find peace and may his family find the strength to carry on."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Guni gayak aur bahut acche insaan Mohammed Aziz,jinhe hum Munna bhai kehete the,unke nidhan ki vaarta abhi mujhe mili,jo sunke mujhe behad dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma shanti pradan kare."

"One of our great singers Muhammed Aziz (Munna Aziz) sahab passes away, May his soul rest in peace, may the almighty give strength and patience to the family to bear this loss#munnaaziz #MohammedAziz #music #rip," wrote Naved Jafri.

Sudesh Lehri tweeted, "Behad dukh huva Mohd Aziz ji ki khabar soon ke upparwala unki aatma ko shanti de...One of the best singer and a very good human being is no more, you will be missed sir #RIP #MohdAziz."

Ashoke Pandit wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of Mohammed Aziz ji who was a versatile singer. May his soul rest in peace.His voice will always resonate in our ears. #RIP #OnShanti."

Meanwhile, here's what some of the netizens had to say-

So Sad to know about the demise of Mohammed Aziz Sahab -such a versatile playback singer , he told me that he most loved to work with Laxmikant - Pyarelal #RIP #MohammadAziz pic.twitter.com/YMTQ0fRHCb — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) November 27, 2018

#Bollywood playback singer #MohammedAziz passed away age 64... sang for all legends from Dilip Kumar to SRK & beyond... pic.twitter.com/vUuHjXLj7i — Riyaaz Safi (@RiyaazSafi) November 27, 2018

For the current lords of film industry, #MohammadAziz was a forgotten chapter from the 1980s when film music had reached its nadir. Yet Aziz succeeded and deserves a word of condolence for his contribution to film music. Alas here only the rising sun gets all the salutes. — Animesh Singh (@animesh0712) November 27, 2018