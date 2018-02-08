 »   »   » LEAKED PIC! Katrina Kaif SHIMMERS IN GOLD On The Sets Of Thugs Of Hindostan

Katrina Kaif always impresses us with her impeccable dance skills. Be it Sheila Ki Jawaani, Chikni Chameli, Kamli or Kaala Chashma, her sizzling grooves and moves is something which we just can't stop drooling over!
The actress is currently busy shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan. Lately, she has been even giving us glimpses from her dance rehearsals. Meanwhile, a leaked picture from the sets is going viral on the internet...
Her Golden Avatar Is Too Hot To Handle
In the said picture, Kat is decked in gold from head to toe and is killin' it in her shimmery gold outfit. Ufff...she looks too stunning here!
Aamir And Katrina Have A Big SURPRISE In Store
We hear that Thugs Of Hindostan will have two big event songs. A DNA report had earlier quoted a source as saying, " There are two big event songs - both featuring Katrina Kaif and one will have Aamir Khan joining in too. The first one, which is a pahadi dance number has already been filmed."
Get, Set, Dance
The source further added, "Prabhudheva choreographed the song which featured only Kat and they shot it over a week in January." But now, both the lead actors have parked themselves at YRF's rehearsal studio. "Training is on in full swing. The dance moves are a little tricky and both of them have been giving hours to practising and perfecting the steps. They shoot the song sometime this week. A huge set has already been erected for the song shoot."
Selfie Spree
Katrina had recently shared this picture and captioned it as, " Thugs🌟✨🦄my dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh 💝
It's All About Thug Life
Her co-star Fatima Sana Shaik too have shared some pictures from the dance rehearsals squashing rumors of any 'cold vibes' with Katrina.
When An 'Upset' Kat Have Spoken Up
It was rumoured that Aamir's quote that Fatima is the heroine of TOH hadn't got down well with Katrina. Later when the actress was asked about it by a leading daily, she had said, " All this doesn't matter. Let's stop trying to find ways to create some sort of drama when there's none.
Everyone in the film is more than happy to be part of a project like this - whether it's Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima or me. All of us are excited and working together.
It's Aamir and Victor's film and whatever information they want to reveal, at whatever time they feel is correct, I leave it to them. It's entirely their call and that's how the production house works. It's too monotonous for me to try and add to the drama."
Speaking about Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir was earlier quoted as saying, "The film is not inspired from any other film. It is an action adventure film but the story is not similar. There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is Pirates of the Caribbean, there is Indiana Jones and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character."