 »   »   » LEAKED PIC! Katrina Kaif SHIMMERS IN GOLD On The Sets Of Thugs Of Hindostan

Her Golden Avatar Is Too Hot To Handle

In the said picture, Kat is decked in gold from head to toe and is killin' it in her shimmery gold outfit. Ufff...she looks too stunning here!



Aamir And Katrina Have A Big SURPRISE In Store

We hear that Thugs Of Hindostan will have two big event songs. A DNA report had earlier quoted a source as saying, " There are two big event songs - both featuring Katrina Kaif and one will have Aamir Khan joining in too. The first one, which is a pahadi dance number has already been filmed."



Get, Set, Dance

The source further added, "Prabhudheva choreographed the song which featured only Kat and they shot it over a week in January." But now, both the lead actors have parked themselves at YRF's rehearsal studio. "Training is on in full swing. The dance moves are a little tricky and both of them have been giving hours to practising and perfecting the steps. They shoot the song sometime this week. A huge set has already been erected for the song shoot."



Selfie Spree

Katrina had recently shared this picture and captioned it as, " Thugs🌟✨🦄my dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh 💝



It's All About Thug Life

Her co-star Fatima Sana Shaik too have shared some pictures from the dance rehearsals squashing rumors of any 'cold vibes' with Katrina.



When An 'Upset' Kat Have Spoken Up

It was rumoured that Aamir's quote that Fatima is the heroine of TOH hadn't got down well with Katrina. Later when the actress was asked about it by a leading daily, she had said, " All this doesn't matter. Let's stop trying to find ways to create some sort of drama when there's none.



Everyone in the film is more than happy to be part of a project like this - whether it's Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima or me. All of us are excited and working together.



It's Aamir and Victor's film and whatever information they want to reveal, at whatever time they feel is correct, I leave it to them. It's entirely their call and that's how the production house works. It's too monotonous for me to try and add to the drama."





