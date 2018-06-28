 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Lands In Trouble, Complaint Filed For Demeaning Sex Workers!

The National Commission for Women received a complaint against the movie Sanju for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex workers in the film, the Commission chairperson said. The complaint, filed just two days before its release against the film has alleged that actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and director Rajkumar Hirani used derogatory language against sex workers. "We have received such a complaint and we are forwarding it to the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre to take necessary action," said NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

The EMMC under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been tasked to monitor the content of television channels and report on violations of the programme and advertising code. The complaint filed by advocate and social activist Gaurav Gulati was referred to two dialogues where Kapoor allegedly "demeans the status of sex workers in the society."



ANI reported that the complaint has been filed by activist Gaurav Gulati and the letter stated that "All the dialogues used in the trailer are not only outrageous and anti-women but also shows low mindset of the movie makers towards the women fraternity." The complaint further read, "The complaints wants to draw your kind notice towards the outrageous and cheap dialogues being used in the upcoming movie, namely, Sanju by the Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma."



In the trailer, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of Sanjay Dutt is asked by Anushka Sharma about his sex life and how many women has he been with in the past for which he replies "308 without counting the prostitutes."



Also, the CBFC removed the 'overflowing toilet' scene in Sanju for "aesthetic reasons." Activist Prithvi Maske had written to officials previously and condemned the scene and calling it a wrong idea about the condition of prisoners.



Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal is all set to hit the theatres on une 29, 2018. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.



