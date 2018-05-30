 »   »   »  Life After Sridevi's Death! Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up Like Never Before In Her First Interview

Related Articles
Sridevi left the entire nation in grief and deep shock when she unexpectedly passed away due to accidental drowing in her bathtub on February 24th, 2018 in UAE. The veteran actress was there to attend a family wedding, post which she had decided to extend her stay.
Sridevi's untimely demise is a huge loss to her family. Her daughter Janhvi recently wrapped up the shooting of her Bollywood debut 'Dhadak' co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The gorgeous girl recently shot for her first ever magazine photoshoot for Vogue and opened up about why her mother didn't want her to act, coping with her mother's demise and much more. Scroll down to read-
Sridevi Never Wanted Janhvi To Become An Actress
Explaining the reason behind this, Janhvi told Vogue, "She (Sridevi) never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn't thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense."
Janhvi On Her Growing Years
"My attendance in school was 30 per cent. I was always travelling with my parents. My education was on the sets. I would do well in history and English but beyond that I just about passed. After I finished school I wanted to do a bunch of courses-art history in Florence, fashion in London and acting in Los Angeles. So I started with acting, and soon I knew this is it, this is what I need to do."
On Coping With The Monumental Loss Of Her Mother
Janhvi said, "The family has come together. It's made us feel safe and secure. Even for papa (Boney Kapoor), it's a source of comfort. It has definitely tied us together. We've lost mum, and I don't think that's a loss any of us will ever get over."
Janhvi Wants Dhadak To Be The Most Talked About Debut
She was quoted as saying to the magazine, "I am so proud of my parents. I need to make them as proud of me. That has always been my motivation. I want mine to be ‘the debut'. But it comes from an honest and sincere place. Mum always told me, it's not about the kind of role or movie you do; you need to make an impression- that's an actor's job. She never encouraged jealousy or frustration. We're capable of being happy for others."
On Being A Favourite With The Paparazzi
"It's flattering than anyone would care what I look like after the gym. I feel like I haven't done anything to earn that attention, so I don't know how to react. Should I smile and wave because they've been waiting and it's courteous? Or should I hide because I'm sweaty?"
On She & Khushi Being A Fashionista Just Like Sridevi
"I think other than films this is something that we have bonded over. We love clothes and are roughly the same size. We enjoy dressing up. Papa would call us "three women on a mission" when we shopped. He's always been very into our look-he'd approve them or make us change. And all of those photos of mom and me before events? He clicked them!"
The Damage Is Irreparable
Talking about the void left with her mother's demise, Janhvi said, "I could always be the baby with her. When I'd wake up, the first thing I'd do was ask for her. I'd need her to put me to sleep sometimes and she literally had to feed me. The day before she left for the wedding, I had to shoot, but I couldn't sleep, so I was like, "I need you to come and put me to sleep." But she was packing, so by the time she came to me I was half asleep. But I could feel her patting my head."
Heart-Breaking
Sridevi had watched 25 minutes footage of Jahnvi's debut film Dhadak before she passed. Janhvi recalled, "She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve-she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me, "You can't wear anything on your face." That's all she told me but she was happy."
Jahnvi's First Magazine Cover Shoot
The pretty damsel looks mesmerizing sans any makeup in a beautiful printed dress. Well, we just can't wait to watch her slay the big screen as well.
