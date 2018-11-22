 »   »   »  Like Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor Is Killin' It With His Rugged Look In 'Kabir Singh'! See Pic

Oye Hottie!

The picture features Shahid Kapoor sporting a scraggly beard and a mop of hair which is quite similar to Vijay Deverakonda's look from Arjun Reddy.

Best Wishes From Vijay Deverakonda

When the makers released the first look poster of Kabir Singh, Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and wrote, "Kabir Singh! Arjun Reddy wishes you the best :) @imvangasandeep - Full power to you my man 👊🏼."

Kiara Advani As Shahid Kapoor's Love Interest

The actress will be reprising Shalini Pandey's role from the original flick. Earlier Tara Sutaria was supposed to star in Kabir Singh. When Kiara was asked about this, she said, "I think the film chose me it was in my destiny. I had watched the original (Arjun Reddy) and absolutely loved it. It just so happened that the director saw my performance in Dhoni and met me. Sandeep (Vanga) sir was the one who saw Preeti in me."

Kabir Singh Will Be More Hard-Hitting Than Arjun Reddy

Earlier in an interview with Firstpost, director Sandeep Vanga revealed, "When I made Arjun Reddy, I wasn't sure where to draw the line in terms of representation of certain things. I don't think I'd have to restrict myself when it comes to the Hindi version. I believe I'll have more freedom in Bollywood."