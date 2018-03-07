 »   »   » Lisa Haydon Finally Revealed Her Son Zack's Face & The Toddler Is Melting Our Hearts!

Lisa Reveals Zack's Face

Lisa recently shared a video where we get to see the the mother-son duo is seen chilling on a beach chair while playing the bongos. While Lisa looked stunning in a dark green bikini, her tiny tot looked super adorable in a light blue and white striped shirt with red shorts.

Guess What Nargis Fakhri Had To Say

The actress commented on Lisa's video, "He's growing so fast." Well, we couldn't agree more to that.

Lisa On Motherhood

In an Elle interview the actress had mentioned, " I always wanted to be a mum. I fantasised about it. The way my mother raised us eight children was my ideal scenario. We were a big family, and family was always important and fulfilling. You get tired of thinking about yourself all the time, you know."

On Striking The Perfect Balance Between Her Personal & Professional Life

"It is pretty straightforward. It comes down to really good health. When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalize that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom."



And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be and give them all my attention and time and focus. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 percent where you are at that moment."

A Doting Mommy

Earlier, Lisa shared a picture of breastfeeding Zack with a powerful message on her Instagram page.

She had shared, "I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son... esp to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as it's World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging+time consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek"