 »   »   » Lisa Haydon's Latest Bikini Pictures Will Set The Temperatures Soaring!

Lisa Haydon recently coloured her hair platinum and is the only Bollywood actress who is daring enough to experiment with her hairstyle even now and then. Also, Lisa Haydon couldn't take the cold in England and hit the sauna sporting a bikini and posted the pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Baby it's cold outside".
She took a break from her television show 'Top Model India' and headed off to England for a holiday and visited several restaurants in and around the city of London. View the latest bikini pictures of Lisa Haydon below!
Lisa Haydon
The lovely Lisa Haydon flew to England for a holiday after taking a break from her television series 'Top Model India'.
Baby It's Cold Outside
The cold weather in England seems to have driven Lisa Haydon to the sauna and we're not complaining!
Hot Bikini
Lisa Haydon sported a superhot bikini in the sauna and set the temperatures soaring.
Kingfisher Calendar
She also posted a throwback picture from her Kingfisher Calendar days and congratulated the upcoming 18th edition of the calendar.
Hot Photoshoot
Lisa Haydon has previously done several hot bikini photoshoots and was the talk of the town.
She Loves It
Lisa Haydon loves being near the waters and sporting bikini, folks!
Beach Girl
Lisa Haydon is a beach girl and she makes sure she holidays at the beach very often.
Dreamy Beach
She loves the beaches so much, that she even had a dreamy beach wedding with Dino Lalvani.
Platinum Hair
She recently coloured her hair platinum and stunned her social media followers.
Totally!
Most of the time, we've got to see Lisa Haydon either on the beach or in the pool.
Water Baby
She loves it whenever she's near the waters and we ain't complaining either.
So Confident
Lisa Haydon is one of the most confident models we've ever seen, peeps!